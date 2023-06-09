Works done under ‘Catch the Rain’ scheme reviewed

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 8

A team of central government inspected the works done under Jal Shakti Abhiyan “Catch the Rain” in Mandi district yesterday. The team also organised a review meeting with the district administration. This central team was headed by Central Nodal Officer M Anitha and Gajanan, Scientific Officer.

The team held a meeting with the officials of the District Rural Development Authority, Block Development Officers, Forest, Jal Shakti, Agriculture, Horticulture and Education departments in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. In the meeting, information was obtained about water conservation works like construction of water conservation structures, Amrit Sarovars and Jal Shakti Kendra in the district.

The team members reviewed the progress of works done so far in Mandi district and took feedback from the district officials about the experiences and problems faced during the implementation of such works. Departmental officers also shared their pictures along with the information about the work being done related to their department and exchanged their experiences.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary welcomed the team members and informed them that about the target of making Amrit Sarovars. He said 230 Amrit Sarovars were being constructed in the district, out of which 118 had been completed. The work on the rest was in progress.

After meeting, the team visited Sundernagar and Rewalsar in the district and inspected the Amrit Sarovar made by the District Rural Development Authority, Jal Shakti and Agriculture departments.