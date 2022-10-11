Works during peak hours cause traffic congestion

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation has started development works at various places ahead of the elections. The works are being carried out in peak traffic periods by contractors, leading to huge traffic jams in the city. The MC should direct contractors to carry out work during lean traffic hours or adequate traffic cops should be posted to regulate traffic. — Mahesh, Dharamsala

Traffic jam irks commuters

it was a nightmare for people travelling to Shimla from upper Shimla areas on Sunday evening. They got stuck in a massive traffic jam, starting from Kufri till Dhalli. Normally it doesn’t take more than 20 minutes to reach Dhalli from Kufri but on Sunday it took people between two to four hours. The authorities concerned should see why this stretch has become so prone to traffic jams and take corrective measures. — Nandini, Shimla

Heavy vehicles plying on rural roads

heavy vehicles, including trucks and tippers, are plying on rural roads in Una district. Since rural roads are not designed for heavy vehicles, they generally get damaged. The administration should regulate the plying of heavy vehicles on rural roads. — Shakti, Una

