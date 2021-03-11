Works inaugurated in Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 4

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 43.05 crore in Shri Naina Devi constituency of Bilaspur district today. The projects he inaugurated include a double-lane bridge over Ali Khud on the Navgaon-Beri road constructed at a cost of Rs 3.85 crore, Rs 7.60-crore upgrade work of Brahampukhar-Seli road, upgrade of Diyothi to Laghat road at a cost of Rs 5.19 crore, building of Government High School, Malokhar, constructed at a cost of Rs 59 lakh, additional building of Government High School, Malokhar, constructed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, Government High School, Tepra Khas, constructed at a cost of Rs 59 lakh, High School, Seoul, constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and Government Senior Secondary School, Chhakoh, constructed at a cost of Rs 22 lakh.

The CM said the state government had taken effective steps to ensure all-round development of the society.

He said that the state government had emphasised on infrastructure development in remote areas of the state.