Works stalled in Una segment, says MLA Satti

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 30

Local BJP MLA Satpal Singh Satti has demanded that the state should immediately provide Rs 19 crore to the Jal Shakti Department for the completion of the rainwater drainage project in the city. The funds were sanctioned and the project was initiated during the Jai Ram Thakur government.

In a press release issued here today, Satti said the previous regime had addressed the chronic problem of preventing flooding in major city areas and half a dozen adjoining villages during the monsoon by devising a drainage plan estimated at Rs 26 crore.

He said the plan had been initiated and drains built in some parts of the city to link these with the Swan system, but the work was stalled during the Congress regime.

The BJP leader said the Bhabour Sahib medium irrigation scheme, catering to thousands of hectares of land in the district from the Gobind Sagar reservoir, needed a facelift, for which a DPR estimated at Rs 65 crore had been prepared. He called upon the state to sanction and provide funds so that the entire potential of the irrigation scheme could be tapped for the benefit of farmers.

Satti said the ductile iron pipes, which were requisitioned during the BJP government for laying sewer systems in Santoshgarh and Mehatpur municipal areas, had not been procured by the present regime, leading to a delay in the implementation of the projects. He said the ongoing NABARD projects, estimated at Rs 48 crore, were facing hurdles due to the non-availability of funds or material during the past four months.