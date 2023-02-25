Workshop for MSMEs

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 24

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development and Cooperation, Solan office of the Union Ministry of MSME, held a national-level workshop for entrepreneurs of the district here today.

The MSME development office provided information about central schemes such as enterprise registration, public procurement policy, intellectual property rights, marketing assistant scheme and other schemes and their benefits.

NHPC Executive Director Ashok Kumar was the chief guest. Representatives from various ministries of the Centre provided information related to their departments to the entrepreneurs.

During the meeting, officers from the MSMEs, Technology Centre, Baddi, Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology, Baddi, Power Grid Corporation of India and National Small Industries Corporation Ltd gave information on topics like innovative technology, packing, marketing etc and also solved the problems related to various subjects.