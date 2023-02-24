Workshop held on women's empowerment

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 23

A workshop on women empowerment was organised at the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT) in Palampur today. The event is being held under the “One Week One Laboratory” programme.

Kangra Settlement Officer Gandharva Rathore was the chief guest. She spoke about how women can become self-reliant by joining the National Rural Livelihood Mission. She urged women to adopt the technologies developed by CSIR- IHBT for empowering themselves. Over 120 women from various self-help groups of the state participated in the event.

Principal Scientist Dr Pamita Bhandari gave information about technologies developed by the institute and made a presentation about their benefits. Three technologies on natural colours and dyes, value addition from dried flowers and herbal incense were also demonstrated.