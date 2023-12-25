Workshop on Bed & Breakfast scheme held

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 24

A workshop on Incredible India Bed and Breakfast/ Homestay Scheme was organised recently by the Ministry of Tourism in Shimla. Approximately 90 Bed and Breakfast/ Homestay owners, including tourism stakeholders, participated in the workshop.

RK Suman, Regional Director (North), Ministry of Tourism, shared guidelines and information on the Incredible India Bed & Breakfast/ Homestay Scheme, NIDHI+ portal and various aspects of bed and breakfast and Homestay schemes.

The event delved into sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives. The Ministry of Tourism’s initiative, ‘Travel for Life’, was showcased on the occasion. The other eminent speakers in the workshop included Mukul Dimri, principal, Institute of Hotel Management, Varun Sharma, vice-president, The Bajaj Group, among others.

