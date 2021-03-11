Workshop on democracy in Ladakh Tibetan assemblies

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 13

Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile organised a five-day workshop from August 8-12 on strengthening democracy at the grassroot level for the Local Tibetan Assemblies of Ladakh.

There were 35 participants, including chief representative officer Dhondup Tashi and members of the Ladakh Tibetan Associations (LTA) and the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movements of Ladakh Leh-Jang, in the workshop.

Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong are the resource persons for the workshop.

The speaker briefed the participants on the objective of establishing local Tibetan assemblies as per the aspiration of the Dalai Lama, considering its significance in a democratic setup. He also shed some light on the evolution of Tibetan democratic polity and workshop projects and its importance.

Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong explained how rules and regulations were formed as per instruction in the charter citing the example of the rules of budget, the rules of parliamentary procedure, and others.

Further mentioning that the Local Tibetan Assembly has the responsibility of keeping a check on the Settlement Office and its undertakings, he advised the assembly to be well-versed in the rules and regulations. Sonamling LTA Chair Dhondup Tsering expressed appreciation for the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile for organising the workshop.