Workshop on development works in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 26

Efforts were made by officers to quickly resolve the grievances and problems of people during the Good Governance Week, which concluded in Chamba district recently, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana, while presiding over a district-level workshop organised here.

In the workshop, Vision Document-2047, the Centenary of India’s Independence, prepared by the Deputy Commissioner regarding the development of Chamba district, was tabled for discussion with the officials. The document included over 35 activities under 12 significant areas.

A detailed review was done on pending and resolved complaints through centralised public grievances redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS), e-samadhan and CM Sankalp helpline under the ‘Prashasan gaon ki aur’ nationwide campaign during the Good Governance Week.

Awareness camps were organised at village level, best practices of the department in redress of public grievances, services added for online services at office level, success stories of public grievances redressed were also discussed.

Various officers shared important information and their experiences regarding good governance.

Emphasising the need to improve various systems at the office level, Rana asked the heads of offices to maintain constant personal communication with all concerned employees.

The DC instructed officials to ensure proper use of online medium in the execution of various departmental works related to the public thereby making sure the effective arrangements regarding departmental schemes, various services and resolution of complaints received from the public through the e-district web portal.