A workshop on materials science was organised at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) for popularising the field among youth. The event was organised under the outreach programme of Bulletin of Materials Science, a journal of the Indian Academy of Sciences. Eminent scientists from various premier institutions of the country shared their discoveries, ideas and current global perspective on materials science.

Last date for admission extended

Himachal Pradesh University has extended the last date for admission to undergraduate classes from August 31 to September 20. This decision was taken to facilitate students who could not take admission within the stipulated time. The extension will be applicable to government, non-government and sanskrit colleges.

Five of Nurpur DAV School clear NEET

As many as five students of MCM DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Baghni, Nurpur, have cleared the NEET 2022. Harnoor Robia, Muskan Choudhary, Palak, Dhruv Sharma and Jaspreet Kaur secured 512, 481, 440, 430 and 410 marks, respectively, to clear the exam. Principal MR Rana congratulated the students and attributed the success to the commitment of the students and guidance of teachers.