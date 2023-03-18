Workshop on online courses at Central University

Dharamsala, March 17
The Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) is organising a workshop on ‘Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) - Design, Development & Delivery’.
CUHP Vice-Chancellor Prof Sat Prakash Bansal inaugurated the week-long workshop for faculty members at the Dhauladhar Parisar of the university on Wednesday.
He said technological advancements and their wider acceptance had changed the academic world in the last few years. The pedagogical model of MOOCs had received a lot of attention across the globe during this period. He added that the model provided unlimited participation and open and free access to quality education for learners all over the world.
