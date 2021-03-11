Workshop on paintings marks Museum Day

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 18

The International Museum Day-2022 was celebrated on the premises of the Archaeological Site Museum, Kangra Fort, today.

‘The Power of Museum’ was the theme of this year’s celebrations. Under the sub-theme of ‘The power of community building through education’, Archaeological Site Museum, Kangra Archaeological Survey of India, Shimla Circle, conducted a one-day workshop on Kangra miniature paintings for students and visitors.

A renowned Kangra painting artist, Dhani Ram, and his team conducted the workshop, wherein participants were made aware of the traditional methods of making Kangra miniature paintings.

An exhibition on such paintings was also organised. Besides, a photo exhibition of the select centrally protected monuments was also organised in the museum.

Traditional Pahadi dance forms such as jamakada, gaddi tribal dance and pahari natti were performed by students. Dr Avanee Khatri, guest faculty, Department of Anthropology, Panjab University, delivered a lecture on the importance of Kangra miniature paintings, traditions, culture and art.

She also presided over as the chief guest during the event. Vinay Kumar Roy, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India, Shimla Circle, spoke on the importance of museums and the role of archaeology in community-building.