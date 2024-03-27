Workshop on photography, ‘art of drawing with light’, at Solan varsity

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 26

The School of Media and Communications, Shoolini University, recently hosted a workshop on ‘Digital Photography Techniques’.

The guest speaker was Nitin Kumar Mengi, who has over 15 years of experience in academia and professional photography, and has a Punjab Lalit Kala Academy State Award (2011) to his credit.

Mengi emphasised the pivotal role of light in photography, which is key to every captivating image. “Photography is essentially drawing with light,” he said, explaining the relationship between light and photography, and the origin of the word (photo means light, graphy denotes drawing). Distinguishing between digital and mirror DSLR cameras, Mengi explained technical nuances, shedding light on factors influencing file size variations. He also talked about the importance of a camera’s processor.

Mengi urged participants to cultivate observation skills and advocated for beginning photography journeys with beginner-friendly devices.

