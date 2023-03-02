Workshop on soft skills at Nauni University

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 1

The Directorate of Extension Education, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, today organised a one-day workshop on ‘Development of Soft Skills for Entrepreneurship among agri graduates’ for final-year students.

It was organised in collaboration with the ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Development and ICAR-NAHEP’s Institutional Development Plan. Over 100 students of forestry and horticulture courses attended it.

Entrepreneurs Umesh Mahajan of Amazon Seed Ltf and Sherpa Eco Resort and Lalit Kawar of Renuka Seed Ltd were the speakers.