Workshop on solid waste management

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 4

During a workshop on ‘Stakeholders discussions on Solid Waste Management and Plastic Waste Management in India’ here today, United Nations Environment Programme Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza said that citizens needed to become more mindful about how much waste they were generating and where it was going.

The workshop was conducted by the Department of Environment, Science Technology and Climate Change in collaboration with Healing Himalayas.