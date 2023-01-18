Workshop on TB at Palampur institute

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 17

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Himalayan Bio-resource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, observed National Youth Day here. An awareness workshop on the ‘Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ was organised on the occasion.

Padma Shri Dr Omesh Bharti, an epidemiologist and Principal of the State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Shimla, presided over the function. He informed the audience about tuberculosis (TB), variables influencing the disease such as nutrition and immunity and the stigma associated with it.

He described his family’s experience of supporting a TB patient and overcoming the stigma. He also praised the efforts of the CSIR-IHBT to alleviate malnutrition by developing nutrient-rich food products.

Earlier, Kangra district TB Officer and epidemiologist Dr Rajesh Kumar Sood gave a presentation on ‘Community support to TB patients under the PM TB eradication programme’.