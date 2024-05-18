Workshop sheds light on research grants

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 17

A two-day workshop on “Research grants and quality research publications” concluded at Government Arya College here last evening.

Resource person Dr Wamik Azmi from the Department of Biotechnology, Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, gave detailed information to the participants in this regard on the occasion. The workshop was organised in virtual and offline mode in which local college professors and research scholars participated.

Dr Azmi sensitised 55 participants on the topic “Project formulation and research funding” and apprised them of various funding agencies like the ICAR, ICMR, CSIR, AICTE, DRDO, DAE, UGC, DBT, DST, Ministry of Ayush and MNES. He also informed them about different types of awards and fellowship schemes for the students, research scholars and university teachers. College principal Dr Anil Thakur talked on the subject “Promotion of academic integrity and prevention of plagiarism”. He also made the participants aware of different software used to check plagiarism. The second resource person Dr Rakesh Kumar talked on the topic “UGC — consortium for academic and research ethics”, whereas another resource person Dr Manoj Kumar talked on “Research Database”, besides research gate and google scholar.

At the workshop, the participants practised online search for different journals of their interest and opened their accounts in different databases.

