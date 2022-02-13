Workshop to preserve Kangra painting begins at Dehra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 12

A five-day workshop started at Nandpur, Dehra, for the promotion and preservation of Kangra miniature paintings. Students for fine arts from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, are participating in the workshop.

Raghav Guleria, the organiser of the event, said the world-renowned Kangra paintings were famous for the delicacy of lines and vibrance of colours. These adorned not only Indian museums but were internationally acclaimed.

He said the painting style reached its zenith during the reign of Maharaja Sansar Chand Katoch. The art form lyrically depicts the beautiful paintings from the subject matter of Raga-Ragini, Geet-Govinda, Raag-Mala and love scenes of Lord Krishna and Radha. Kangra paintings portray the feminine charm in a graceful manner with soft and refined facial features. Earlier, Guler became the breeder of these paintings, thus originated the Guler style of Kangra paintings. The Guler rulers, Raja Dilip Chand and his son Raja Govardhan Chand, patronised the art form and famous painters, like Nainsukh, Manaku and Seu, created masterpieces during that era, Raghav said.

The workshop was organised under the aegis of District Language Office, Kangra, and Institute of Education Research and Training Society. It aims to restore the lost glory of the famous art form. The workshop goes with the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘One District, One Product’ given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

The workshop was inaugurated at Guler Palace in Nandpur village, falling in Dehra subdivision of Kangra district, on Saturday. Renowned master artists of Kangra miniature paintings, Dhani Ram, Monu Kumar and Poonam, gave inputs to students.