World Bank in town to assess horticulture project, minister assures it of all help

Shimla, June 13

A World Bank team, led by Task Team Leader Bekzod Shamsiev, met Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi here today regarding the Horticulture Development Project. A 15-member World Bank team is visiting the state for development of horticulture in the state. They were welcomed by the minister and were honoured as per Himachali traditions.

The minister said the state government was paying special attention to horticulture, especially apple production. He asked the team to provide details of the desired land and other necessary information for this project. He assured to provide all possible help for the success of this project.

During the meeting, the team said their experience of working in India, especially in Himachal Pradesh, has always been fruitful and productive. They detailed about the project in length to the Horticulture Minister.

Appreciating the efforts of the state government, Horticulture Department and Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation, the World Bank representatives said exemplary work was being done in the state to benefit horticulturalists and agriculturists.

