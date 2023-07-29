World Bank lauds Himachal Pradesh CM for dealing with devastation because of rain

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 29

The World Bank has praised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for effectively managing the recent landslides and flash floods triggered by incessant rains in the state.

Auguste Tano Kouame, Country Director for India, conveyed the Bank's appreciation in a letter, lauding the CM's leadership abilities to deal with the situation.

The letter acknowledged the timely and responsive measures taken by the CM, including personal monitoring and ensuring the safe return of tourists stranded in different parts.

The CM said Himachal underwent significant hardships due to the recent devastation and that it would take at least a year for the restoration work. “So far, a loss of more than Rs 8,000 crore has been estimated and the permanent restoration of roads, bridges, power and water supply remains the priority of the government,” said Sukhu.

This is an extremely challenging time for the people of the state, and the support from the World Bank would prove vital in the recovery process, he added.

The World Bank offered to provide full support to Himachal, including a comprehensive assessment of the damages. The World Bank has also offered to conduct assessment in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery to quantify losses.

Sukhu thanked the World Bank for its support.

