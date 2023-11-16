World Bank lauds SDRF for effective use of social media

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 15

The World Bank has lauded the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) for its effective use of social media channels to disseminate critical information, especially during emergency.

In a recent assessment report titled “Emergency Preparedness and Response Capacity Assessment for Himachal Pradesh”, the World Bank has lauded the SDRF for its effective utilisation of social media channels. The report recognises the SDRF’s commitment to leveraging Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to communicate with people and disseminate critical information during emergency.

According to the report, the SDRF dedicated three staff members to maintain a robust social media presence. This team was responsible for creating engaging content, monitoring platforms and providing real-time updates to their followers. The SDRF stands out as the sole entity employing the social media platform in such a comprehensive and impactful manner, the report reads.

Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, which serve as crucial tools for both community engagement and disseminating warning messages, were utilised to provide location-specific information, weather updates, basic preparedness guidelines and emergency contact information.

Meanwhile, DGP Sanjay Kundu congratulated SP, SDRF, Ilma Afroz and the entire SDRF team for their outstanding services.

