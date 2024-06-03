World Bicycle Day: Kangra cyclists’ uphill ride to fight for climate

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 2

On the eve of World Cycling Day, four cyclists embarked on a journey from the Kangra bus station at 5.30 am and made it to Naddi — about 27km away, and at an elevation of 1,308 metres — in 3 hours and 20 minutes.

From all walks of life Aged between 23 and 70, the group included a doctor, a student, a retired banker and a resident expat. Interestingly, the eldest — the ‘guru’ of the group — was the first of the lot to reach the destination.

Amid the unusual summer with temperatures going over 40°C, forests burning and roads choking up with tourists, these cyclists stood tall with the simple, affordable, reliable and environmentally sustainable means of transport.

They celebrated the day riding on their mountain bikes from Kangra to Naddi via the Dharamsala cantonment and McLeodganj.

Aged between 23 and 70, the group included a doctor, a student, a retired banker and a resident expat. Interestingly, the eldest — the ‘guru’ of the group — was the first of the lot to reach the destination.

The cyclists mapped each route on Strava, a mobile phone application, for other cyclists to enjoy the beauty of the Kangra valley.

The cyclists wore protective gear while on the journey, underscoring the message of safety while riding.

In the prevailing heatwave conditions, the cyclists focused on hydration and monitoring their heart rates while riding.

Rohit Samuel, an avid cyclist of the region who has been declared a brand ambassador by the Health Department, said, “Cycling is a game of the mind. If your mind gives up, your body doesn’t allow you to go any further.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra