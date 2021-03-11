World Clubfoot Day observed at Tanda

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 3

The Orthopedics Department at Tanda medical college today observed World Clubfoot Day. The aim was to create awareness regarding the deformity and its treatment.

Principal of the college Bhanu Awasthi said that the day is celebrated in the memory of Dr Ignacio Ponseti who invented the non-operative Ponseti plaster technique for clubfoot correction.

With Ponseti plaster technique, it is now possible to treat the deformity at an early stage and can lead to a permanent cure, said Dr Bhanu Awasthi. He further said that the college has an established clubfoot clinic for past 15 years.

Dr Awasthi while congratulating the Department of Orthopedics stated that it is a matter of pride for Dr R P Government Medical College to have established such a clinic and run it successfully.

Today, the day was celebrated in the Department of Orthopedics, where 35 children with clubfoot were examined. Principal Awasthi addressed the children and motivated them to follow the treatment.