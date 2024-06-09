World Ocean Day at agri university

Palampur, June 8
The National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit of the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, conducted an awareness campaign on the occasion of World Ocean Day.
Vice-Chancellor DK Vatsa inaugurated the programme, urging the youth to come together to save the environment. He appreciated the efforts made by cadets in saving the environment, protecting the oceans and preventing the earth from becoming a desert. Student Welfare Officer AK Panda said the programme was organised as per the guidelines of the National Cadet Corps. NCC Officer Lieutenant Ankur Sharma, Nishant Verma and various department heads and students were present at the event.
