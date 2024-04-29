World Veterinary Day at HPAU

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 28

World Veterinary Day was celebrated with great fervour at the Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, HP Agriculture University, yesterday.

A series of events — including photography, slogan contests, tug-of-war, mini marathon, inter-school quiz and a painting competition — were organised over three days to mark the event.

The theme of this year World Veterinary Day (WVD) was “Veterinarians are Essential Health Workers”.

The thematic lecture was delivered by Dr Ravindra Kumar (Dean, COVAS). In his address, Dr Kumar highlighted the importance of veterinarians in society.

He talked about the pivotal role that was played by veterinarians during the Covid pandemic. Vice-Chancellor DK Vatsa was the chief guest and Palampur SDM Netra Meti was the guest of honour at the event. Both dignitaries exhorted the veterinarians present at the event to contribute to animal health and welfare, and human health and public safety.

In the inter-school quiz, Sanat Singla and Raghav Sharma of DAV Public School (Palampur) stood first, while Mallaica and Samir Halal of Cambridge International School (Palampur) stood second and Gaurvi Goswami and Anvita Sharma of Crescent Public School (Banuri) bagged the third position.

In the painting competition, Tamanna from Girl School (Palampur) stood first, while Anish from Saint Paul Sr Sec School (Palampur) stood second and Kinjal from Cambridge International School third.

Suman and Jitendra bagged 1st and 2nd positions in the photography (student) competition, respectively, while Dr Manoj and Dr Dipali Parmar bagged prizes in faculty category.

Divya, Amisha, Anvesha and Shikha bagged prizes in the slogan contest.

Veterinary & Animal Sciences Teachers’ Association President Dr Amit Sharma thanked all the members of the executive committee for the successful organisation of the event.

