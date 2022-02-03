World Wetlands day: Migratory bird count goes up at Pong Dam wetlands

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 2

As many as 1.10 lakh migratory birds of 110 species had arrived at the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Sanctuary in Kangra district this winter.

Total population of birds as well as species of birds has shown an increase over last year, from 1,08,578 to 1,10,309, whereas species have increased from 96 to 110. The Pond lake is flocked by winged species every year from Trans-Himalayan region in Tibet, Central Asia, Russia and Siberia. Over the last few years, Pong Dam Lake, also a Ramsar site, has become an ideal destination for winter sojourn for many species of migratory birds.

Out of the total number, water dependent migratory birds is 1,00,018 of 59 species and water dependent resident birds is 10,291 of 51 species.

As per the annual bird count undertaken by the wildlife wing of the Forest Department during the last two days, a total of 1,10,309 birds of 110 species flocked Pong Dam for winter sojourn. The exercise was conducted by involving the field staff of Hamirpur Wildlife Division. A total of 75 personnel were involved in 26 sections for counting the water dependent birds, strictly following the COVID appropriate behaviour and the prevailing guidelines.

On February 1, exclusive estimation of Larks and Pipits was also carried out. The total population of the flagship species Bar-headed Geese is 47,598. The other dominant species are Eurasian Coot (23,143), Northern Pintail (4,665), Common Teal (4,558), Common Pochard (4,493), Eurasian Wigeon (4,149), Little Cormorant (3,616), Northern Shoveler (2,869) and Great Cormorant (2,100).

The other uncommon species reported in the lake are Greater White-fronted Goose, Lesser White fronted Goose, Red Crested Pochard, Ferruginous Pochard, Pied Avocet, Northern Lapwing, Peregrine Falcon, Common Kestrel, Eurasian Hobby, Eurasian Spoonbill, etc. During the counting exercise one Bar-headed Goose with number marked as H74 also came to notice.

During Larks and Pipits estimation, eight species of Larks and Pipits were identified and counted. As per the estimation, among the Larks and Pipits, Sand Larks were reported in the highest number at 1,222, Crested Lark (331), Oriental Skylark (265), Eurasian Skylark (231), Paddy field Pipit (181), Tawny Pipit (21), Richard’s Pipit (6) and Rosy Pipit (2).

The most noticeable increase in the population of the Bar-headed Geese has shown increase from 40,570 to 47,598 over the last year. Also, this year 14 more species that the last year have been reported.