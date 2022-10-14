World's highest village gets metalled road

Mandi, October 13
Komic, the world’s highest village in Himachal, has been connected to Kaza by a metalled road.
The Public Works Department has metalled the road at 14,400 ft for better road connectivity. Now, tourists visiting Komic village in the Spiti valley will enjoy a comfortable ride from Kaza.
It is a 22-km distance from Kaza. The village is situated at a height of 15,027 feet.
Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and majestic valleys, Komic village attracts a large number of tourists, who want to experience the stunning beauty of nature and the beautiful culture.
Executive Engineer (XEN) of the PWD, Kaza, Tashi Gyamjo said the road from Kaza to Komic had been metalled at a cost of Rs 25 crore. “Now, residents of Komic will transport their agricultural produce to distant markets in time and fetch better prices,” he added.
