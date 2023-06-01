 Worried over rout, Bindal discusses ’24 Lok Sabha poll plan with Nadda : The Tribune India

Worried over rout, Bindal discusses ’24 Lok Sabha poll plan with Nadda

File photo



KS Tomar

Amidst the backdrop of humiliating rout in the recent Shimla MC polls preceded by successive defeats in four bypolls and the Assembly elections, the BJP seems worried. Hence, the process of finalisation of three-pronged poll strategy has been set in motion to improve its poor performance to retain four seats in Himachal which the party won in 2019.

Newly appointed BJP president Rajiv Bindal recently discussed broad parameters of poll strategy with national president JP Nadda in Delhi for the 2024 parliamentary polls in Himachal. Bindal revealed that there will be three ingredients of poll strategy which include highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, exposing the failure of Congress government in fulfilling tall election guarantees and pro people works done by the previous Jai Ram government. He seemed confident to motivate party cadres who are feeling demoralised after facing reverses in the state elections.

With an eye on the 2024 parliamentary polls, BJP high command had appointed five-term MLA and former Speaker Vidhan Sabha Dr Rajiv Bindal as party president.

Hit by infighting

Infighting badly hit state’s biggest district Kangra that witnessed BJP’s rout in the Assembly poll. The party lost nine seats due to groupism. Bindal and Jai Ram enjoy ‘sweet and sour’ relations. It will be a major challenge for Bindal to create harmonious relations between two factions to give a united fight to the Congress in 2024.

Experts feel that Nadda has been successful in restoring the dignity and prestige of his close confidant Bindal, who was unceremoniously asked by high command to resign in May, 2020 following a controversial 41-second audio which pertained to a corruption allegation in the purchase of medical equipment by the health department. Investigating agencies, however, gave him clean chit after holding an inquiry but he had to suffer owing to this episode.

Observers believe that it will be an uphill task for Bindal to create synergy among various castes. State chief belongs to business community (barely 2 % or above) which is not having a significant weightage in overall caste dynamics dominated by Rajputs (37.72%), Brahmins (18.9%), OBC (13.72%), SC (25.19%), etc. Observers say that major castes will have more potential vis-a-vis winning or losing four Lok Sabha seats. Moreover, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur and Bindal belong to Mandi and Solan districts, respectively, which fall in the old areas thereby creating regional imbalance. The BJP president has rejected this notion and believes in uniformity that goes beyond such geographical limits.

Notwithstanding the denial by the party chief, one thing is certain that he has an organisation which is plagued by factionalism comprising ex-Chief Minister PK Dhumal’s group while Jai Ram Thakur heads the rival faction. The infighting has badly hit state’s biggest district Kangra which had witnessed the rout of the BJP in the recent Assembly elections as it lost nine seats due to groupism. Bindal and Jai Ram enjoy ‘sweet and sour’ relations. It will be a major challenge for Bindal to create harmonious relations between the two warring factions to give a united fight to the Congress in 2024.

(Writer is political analyst based in Shimla)

