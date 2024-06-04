Worst-ever fires destroying species already on the edge

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, June 3

The state has been experiencing frequent forest fires since mid-April. These raging fires continue to wreak havoc on the biodiversity of the state.

Hundreds of forests in the lower and middle hills have been on fire for the past few days. While the state is no stranger to forest fires during the summers, the fires this year are worse than ever, according to Palampur Divisional Forest Officer Sanjeev Sharma.

A rescued barking deer.

The fires in the state have turned catastrophic for the flora and the fauna of the region. Himachal Pradesh is home to hundreds of wild species — mammals, reptiles, amphibians and others. Over 1,000 species of birds, too, call the forests of the state home.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified many of these bird species as ‘threatened’, declaring six ‘endangered’ and 30 ‘critically endangered’.

A man resues a deer.

The population of animals such as the Alpine musk deer, Himalayan musk deer, leopard, snow leopard, blue sheep, leopard cat, Himalayan black bear and sloth bear also seems to be dwindling by the day.

Many wild animals have a specific breeding season and the forest fires influence the integrity of breeding pairs in the long run.

The impact of these forest fires is not just limited to the direct loss of flora and fauna, it will also result in large-scale environmental degradation, taking a toll on human health.

Talking to The Tribune, Palampur Divisional Forest Officer Sanjeev Sharma said, “Forest fires can meddle with the lifecycle of species, pushing many threatened and endemic species closer to extinction. For instance, by destroying leaves and foliage, a forest fire can significantly reduce photosynthetic activity of surviving trees, thereby affecting their growth.”

Forest fires also damage the seed bank, both above and below the ground, and wipe out seedlings and saplings growing on the forest floor, he added.

He said species that are sparsely distributed and have small or patchy populations suffer the worst impacts as they lose their habitat, territories, shelter and food.

“The loss of keystone organisms in forest ecosystems can significantly slow the recovery rate of the forest. Forest fires interfere with the reproduction and propagation of certain plants and animals. Massive forest fires during flowering season can severely impede the propagation of species,” he added.

March and April are the flowering months for the species of Berberis, which are highly valued for curing ailments like eye disorders, abdominal disorders and skin diseases. One of its species, B aristata, whose roots, stem and leaves are used in treatments of various ailments, is already at risk due to its over exploitation.

