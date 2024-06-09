Wrong for security staff to manhandle someone: Vikramaditya on slapgate

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

Despite losing a bitterly-fought election to Kangana Ranaut in the Mandi Parliamentary constituency, Vikramaditya Singh today condemned the assault on the actress-turned-politician by a CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport.

“The incident is unfortunate and it should not happen with anyone, especially a woman,” Vikramaditya Singh said in a press conference here today. “Our sympathies are with the farmers as well who had to sit on a long protest. We stand by them. However, this is no way to protest. One can put forth his point through constitutional ways,” he said.

He further said that it was wrong on the part of the security personnel to manhandle someone, especially at the airport where she’s responsible for the safety of all passengers. “So, I welcome whatever action the government and the CISF is taking against her,” he said.

Incidentally, Vikramaditya Singh was probably the first state leader who condemned the incident by putting out a post on his Facebook page.

Even as Vikramaditya Singh condemned the assault on Kangana, he made it clear that calling someone a “terrorist” was also an irresponsible statement. “It’s an isolated incident, and shouldn’t have happened. But then calling someone a terrorist is also an irresponsible statement,” he said, hinting that Kangana should be more careful while making such statements.

As for the BJP sweeping all four Lok Sabha seats, Vikramaditya attributed the loss to the Modi magic in the state. “The Modi factor did not work in rest of the country, but it seems to have worked here. The party needs to ponder over this and take corrective measures,” the PWD Minister said.

Out of the 68 Assembly constituencies, the Congress could take lead only in seven constituencies. “We all need to introspect and find out the reasons behind it,” he said.

