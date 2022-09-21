Wrong parking leading to jams in Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Wrong parking leading to jams

Wrong parking by people on roads has become a nuisance. A vehicle parked below the Vidhan Sabha on the diversion from Cart Road to Kennedy Chowk on Tuesday led to a traffic jam. The driver refused to move the vehicle even though the policeman was standing only 50 meters away. Such persons should be heavily fined for violations. — Amit, Shimla

Need for rain shelter

There is no rain shelter on the Panchrukhi-Pahara-Jaisinghpur road. Tourists visiting Panchrukhi are inconvenienced due to lack of a rain shelter and shopkeepers face problem as people stand in front of their shops to protect themselves from rain. The authorities should construct a rain shelter at the earliest on the government land near the water tank in front of City Electrical Shop. — Satish, Panchrukhi

Haphazard parking a nuisance in Kangra

The traffic in Kangra town remains paralysed for most part of the day due to haphazard parking along the roads. People in the town have started parking their vehicles along roadsides in a wrong manner, to which the traffic police remain a mute spectator. The traffic police should take action against such persons as it is a safety risk. — Vishal, Kangra

