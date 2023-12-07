Shimla: Year after opening, Chamiyana hospital yet to be fully functional

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 6

Even after one year of its inauguration, the Atal Institute of Super Specialities, Chamiyana, is yet to roll out the planned health services to the people. As many as 10 super specialty departments were to move out from the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, to this newly-constructed super specialty hospital on the outskirts of the city, but only a couple of departments have been shifted till date. And even these departments are offering just outdoor patient services at the moment.

“We are aiming to shift the departments to Chamiyana in New Year, most likely in January. The orders have been issued, and the departments are ready. We are just waiting for the approach road to the hospital to be widened and metalled,” said M Sudha Devi, Secretary, Health and Social Justice.

Around half of the 3-km approach road to the hospital is narrow and unmetalled. At some points the slop is very steep, and there are no crash barriers either. According to a PWD official, the road will be ready after widening and metalling by May 2024. “We will try to complete the widening, metalling and tarring of the road by March. But if the winter is prolonged, we will finish it by May,” said the PWD official.

Apart from the approach road, the other problem in the way of rolling out in-patient departments is the lack of residential facilities at the site for residential doctors and other medical staff. “We are looking at the option of having pre-fabricated structures to provide some residential facilities,” said the Health Secretary.

Super specialty departments such as cardiology, nephrology, urology, endocrinology, plastic surgery and gastroenterology will be shifted to Chamiyana hospital. The departments of neurosurgery and paediatric surgery will not be shifted as these need the support of the parent department.

