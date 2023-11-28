Yellow alert issued, movement of vehicles to Rohtang Pass barred

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 27

In the wake of the Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert of inclement weather, the district administration today prohibited the movement of vehicles towards the Rohtang Pass.

The website for seeking online permits to visit the pass was not functional.

The Rohtang Pass, Baralacha La, Shinku La and the Kunzum Pass received mild snowfall in the morning. The Lahaul and Spiti administration had already closed the Manali-Leh road on November 20.

Manali SDM Raman Kumar Sharma said that the movement of vehicles was prohibited beyond Kothi and in the coming days, the decision would be reviewed depending upon the weather conditions. He added that vehicular movement would not be allowed till further orders.

He said that if the weather was fine and the conditions at the Rohtang Pass were found to be good, tourists would be allowed to travel. Meanwhile, tourism beneficiaries demanded that tourist vehicles be allowed till the snow point on the Rohtang road if the weather permits.

The movement of vehicles to the Rohtang Pass is officially prohibited on November 15 every year but this year, the weather permitted vehicular traffic till November 26. The pass had received snowfall in the last week of October and tourists were enjoying various adventure activities at the famous tourist spot.

Due to the closure of the Rohtang road, tourists turned to the Atal Tunnel and Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti district. The valley was covered with clouds in the morning while mild snowfall was witnessed at Koksar in the afternoon. Tourists were thrilled to see snowflakes at Koksar. Due to the increase in the influx of tourists, tourism business has also gained momentum.

Manali Hoteliers Association (MHA) president Mukesh Thakur said that tourism business would increase following snowfall. He urged tourists to visit Manali to enjoy snow. He added that efforts would be made to provide the best facilities to tourists.

