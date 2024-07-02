‘Yes to oral health, no to drug use’: 80 take part in marathon

Shimla, July 1
More than 80 students and faculty members of Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla,
participated in a marathon to promote oral health and saying no to drugs.
The marathon started from the dental college and ended at the Shimla Club. The objective of the marathon was “oral health care and quitting addiction”.
Winners of the marathon were honoured and refreshments were distributed to all participants. The marathon was sponsored by Shiva Dental Care and Implant Centre, Sanjauli. Dr Shikha Sharma served as the chief guest at the event.
