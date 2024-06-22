Yoga can purify mind: Himachal Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 21

International Yoga Day was celebrated at the historic Ridge here, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and other dignitaries performing yoga asanas.

The event was organised by the state Ayurveda Department. While congratulating people on the occasion, the Governor said it was a matter of pride that yoga was being adopted worldwide.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga internationally.

Shukla said many diseases were linked to the mind, and practicing yoga could purify one’s mind.

He urged people to make yoga a part of their daily lives. He said yoga enhanced mental and physical wellbeing because it was aligned with nature and those who connect with nature are healthier.

MLA JR Katwal, other senior officers, schoolchildren and area residents also took part in the yoga session.

Earlier, a yoga and meditation programme was conducted by Dr Satya Prakash Pathak, Department of Yoga Studies, Himachal Pradesh University, at the Raj Bhavan, where the Governor participated. Secretary to Governor Rajesh Sharma and other staff members also performed yoga.

#Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla