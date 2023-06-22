Yoga has transformative power: Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 21

To mark International Yoga Day, the Department of AYUSH and the Yoga Department of Himachal Pradesh University organised an event at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Presiding over the event, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasised on the benefits of yoga and its role in achieving overall well-being.

Make it part of life, says Speaker Yoga enhances mental, physical and spiritual energy of a person and regular practice of yoga significantly improves lifestyle of a person. This was stated by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday. He said this while participating in a yoga camp organised by the Department of AYUSH on International Yoga Day at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sihunta in Chamba district. The Speaker performed yoga asanas with schoolchildren and the people present at the camp. — OC

Governor said, “Yoga has transformative power and introducing Pranayama in our daily lives can provide us with physical health and mental tranquillity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been putting in relentless efforts in showcasing India’s rich yogic heritage, which has garnered international appreciation and recognition. Yoga enables us to lead a stress-free life and attain a healthy body and mind.”

Under the guidance of Arpita Negi, Assistant Professor, Department of Yoga, HPU, and Meena Gupta, AYUSH Department, the programme witnessed the participation of Raj Bhavan officials, along with enthusiastic yoga students.

Part of life Yoga can keep people healthy without the help of any equipment and medicines. People should adopt yoga as a routine and discipline. Anurag Thakur, union minister

“As International Yoga Day continues to inspire people across the globe, the Raj Bhavan, Shimla, remains committed to promoting the transformative power of yoga, fostering health, happiness and peace in the lives of individuals,” Shukla said.

Event held at High Court

International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm on the Himachal Pradesh High Court premises today.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Satyen Vaidya and Justice Virender Singh participated in the event.

Advocate General Anup Rattan and Deputy Solicitor General of India Balram Sharma were also present on the occasion. Registrar General Arvind Malhotra, other Registrars of the HC, Central Project Co-coordinator, officers and officials of the Registry, also participated in the event.

Participants performed various “asanas” under the supervision and guidance of yoga instructors, who also briefed them about the health benefits and cures of various illnesses by performing particular yoga asanas.

Ex-CM joins yoga session

In Mandi, International Yoga Day was celebrated with great fervour today in Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

A large number of people gathered at Seri Manch in Mandi town to perform yoga. Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also participated in the yoga session at Seri Manch. He told the masses to incorporate yoga in their daily lives to keep themselves physically and mentally strong.

Congress MLA from Dharampur, Chander Shekhar, local congress leader Champa Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary and other officials also took part in the yoga session.

Meanwhile, Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar inaugurated the International Yoga Day event at the gymnasium hall at Keylong.

In the Spiti valley, the administration organised a yoga session at the height of 11,980 ft above sea level at the ice hockey rink at Kaza to celebrate the occasion.