‘Yoga helps fight stress’

Solan, June 21

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga this morning.

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel was the chief guest. Dr Subodh Saurav Singh and Dr Mala Tripathi, yoga experts and Associate Professors from the Yogananda School of Spirituality and Happiness, led the yoga session for the university students, staff and faculty.

In his address, Professor Chandel emphasised the importance of yoga, describing it as a scientific Indian practice essential for maintaining a healthy mind and body. He encouraged participants to integrate yoga into their daily routines to achieve a healthy and stress-free life.

The yoga experts portrayed yoga as a way of life that can be seamlessly incorporated into daily activities. During the 90-minute programme, participants learned various asanas.

Over 150 individuals, including all statutory officers, HODs, scientists and staff, participated in the event. Yoga Day was also celebrated at the University’s College of Horticulture and Forestry in Neri and Thunag.

