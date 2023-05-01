 Yol in Himachal sheds tag of cantonment town : The Tribune India

Yol in Himachal sheds tag of cantonment town

The military area within the cantonment will be converted into a military station and the civil area will be merged with the municipality

Yol in Himachal sheds tag of cantonment town

A notification has been issued by the ministry on April 27 for changing the status of the cantonment. File Photo



New Delhi, May 1

The picturesque Yol in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has shed its tag as a cantonment town with the defence ministry effecting the change and making provisions for the merger of civil areas with the local municipality, military sources said on Monday.

The military area within the cantonment will be converted into a military station and the civil area will be merged with the municipality, they said.

A notification has been issued by the ministry on April 27 for changing the status of the cantonment.

The sources said the move will prove beneficial to all stakeholders and that  civilians, who until now were not getting access to welfare schemes of the state government through the municipality, will now be able to avail them.

"As far as the Army is concerned, it too could now focus on the development of the military station," said a source.

"This is a first among a series of excisions of Cantts and is a move that has been welcomed by all. Cantonments are deemed municipalities and running them is a state subject," it said.

There were 56 cantonments at the time of Independence and six more were notified after 1947. The last Cantonment to be notified was Ajmer in 1962.

Civilian residents of the cantonments generally do not get benefits of welfare schemes of the respective state governments as the military facilities are governed by cantonment boards through the Defence Estates Department of the Ministry of Defence.

The sources said there has been a popular demand from civilian residents and also state governments for the excision of cantonments.

A considerable portion of the defence budget is spent on the development of civil areas of the cantonments, noted an official.

He said due to the ever-increasing expansion of civil areas of cantonments, there is pressure on prime defence land in these facilities.

"Cantonments are colonial structures and military stations can be better administered by taking such steps," said another official.   

#Kangra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

2
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

4
Entertainment

‘So many Sheras, so many guns around me now’: Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat

5
Punjab

8 years on, Punjab police conclude probe against dismissed cop Inderjit Singh

6
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate

8
Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

9
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

10
Haryana

Use refrigerated vans for eggs, says UP; stocks pile up in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Top News

Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...

Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...

SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Priyank is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi d...


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Chandigarh: Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: Simarjit Bains' Lok Insaaf Party to back BJP nominee

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk