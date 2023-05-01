Yol in Himachal sheds tag of cantonment town

New Delhi, May 1

The picturesque Yol in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh has shed its tag as a cantonment town with the defence ministry effecting the change and making provisions for the merger of civil areas with the local municipality, military sources said on Monday.

The military area within the cantonment will be converted into a military station and the civil area will be merged with the municipality, they said.

A notification has been issued by the ministry on April 27 for changing the status of the cantonment.

The sources said the move will prove beneficial to all stakeholders and that civilians, who until now were not getting access to welfare schemes of the state government through the municipality, will now be able to avail them.

"As far as the Army is concerned, it too could now focus on the development of the military station," said a source.

"This is a first among a series of excisions of Cantts and is a move that has been welcomed by all. Cantonments are deemed municipalities and running them is a state subject," it said.

There were 56 cantonments at the time of Independence and six more were notified after 1947. The last Cantonment to be notified was Ajmer in 1962.

Civilian residents of the cantonments generally do not get benefits of welfare schemes of the respective state governments as the military facilities are governed by cantonment boards through the Defence Estates Department of the Ministry of Defence.

The sources said there has been a popular demand from civilian residents and also state governments for the excision of cantonments.

A considerable portion of the defence budget is spent on the development of civil areas of the cantonments, noted an official.

He said due to the ever-increasing expansion of civil areas of cantonments, there is pressure on prime defence land in these facilities.

"Cantonments are colonial structures and military stations can be better administered by taking such steps," said another official.

