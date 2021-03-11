Young cyclist spreads message of eco conservation

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, MAY 26

The cycle journey of Sundaram Tiwari (26), who hails from Pratap Garh in Uttar Pradesh, started on April 4 and entered Nurpur yesterday after covering Chamba district.

Tiwari, who is a B.Pharmacy passout, is travelling on his bicycle with a mission to spread the messages of environment conservation, ‘Fit India’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’ among the masses by way of interacting with social organisations and NGOs. He also holds sessions to address schoolstudents on these issues.

In Himachal Pradesh, barring Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi district, he has visited 10 districts. He also met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Shimla on May 8 and interacted with him on core issues of climate change, environment conservation and Swachh Bharat.

He told The Tribune that he had so far covered Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from April 4 when he had launched his cycle journey from Lucknow which had been flagged off by Arun Saxena, the Environment Minister of the state.

He is on this mission with petty support of NGOs and social organisations active in different fields in the states where he has visited so far.

Tiwari, who is also the founder of Nature Green Future, an NGO, asserted that he had been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing students of Government Senior Secondary Boys School here today, he said India had eight cities in the world’s top 10 most polluted cities and Delhi was the most polluted city in the world.

He said global warming and climate change were a big challenge in the world and only environmental conservation and afforestation could curb this menace. Tiwari left for Punjab this afternoon to continue his cycle journey.

