Young cyclist spreads message of eco conservation

Rajiv Mahajan
NURPUR, MAY 26
The cycle journey of Sundaram Tiwari (26), who hails from Pratap Garh in Uttar Pradesh, started on April 4 and entered Nurpur yesterday after covering Chamba district.
Tiwari, who is a B.Pharmacy passout, is travelling on his bicycle with a mission to spread the messages of environment conservation, ‘Fit India’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’ among the masses by way of interacting with social organisations and NGOs. He also holds sessions to address schoolstudents on these issues.
In Himachal Pradesh, barring Lahaul-Spiti and Mandi district, he has visited 10 districts. He also met Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at Shimla on May 8 and interacted with him on core issues of climate change, environment conservation and Swachh Bharat.
He told The Tribune that he had so far covered Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from April 4 when he had launched his cycle journey from Lucknow which had been flagged off by Arun Saxena, the Environment Minister of the state.
He is on this mission with petty support of NGOs and social organisations active in different fields in the states where he has visited so far.
Tiwari, who is also the founder of Nature Green Future, an NGO, asserted that he had been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While addressing students of Government Senior Secondary Boys School here today, he said India had eight cities in the world’s top 10 most polluted cities and Delhi was the most polluted city in the world.
He said global warming and climate change were a big challenge in the world and only environmental conservation and afforestation could curb this menace. Tiwari left for Punjab this afternoon to continue his cycle journey.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children