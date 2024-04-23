Young minds come together to celebrate art integration

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 22

Lawrence School, Sanawar, hosted an event titled ‘The Inter-School STEAM Synergy-2024’ today, wherein 60 students from eight schools explored the realms of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

The participating schools were: Yadvindra Public School (Mohali), Bishop Cotton School (Shimla), Bhavan Vidyalaya (Chandigarh), Alpine Public School (Nalagarh), St Mary Convent School (Kasauli), Army Public School (Dagshai), Eisher Public School (Parwanoo) and the host school.

The event featured three competitions — a maths debate-Mind Wars, web designing contest and a science synergy quiz. The event provided a platform for intellectual debates to the young participants in the math debate. Students of class IX and X debated on topics such as ‘which sport involves more mathematics- cricket or soccer?’ and ‘was math discovered or invented?’

Students of class VII and VIII showcased their skills in web design and robotics. The event ended with a science quiz conducted by quizmaster Dr Gautam Mandal.

As the chief guest at the event, High Court Judge Justice Bipin Negi felicitated the winners.

Srishti Priya and Akshita Khanna of Lawrence School, Sanawar, emerged as the winners of the math debate. Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, walked away with Science Synergy Quiz trophy, while in the Web Wizards competition, Jai Chawla and Shourya Dogra of the host school won the Line Follower Robotics Challenge.

In his address, Justice Negi said, “Character is the most integral part of one’s being and the ultimate aim of education is to build character.”

“Competition is not about winning and losing, it is about healthy participation, which matters in the long run,” he added.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Lawrence School headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, “The Inter-School STEAM Synergy-2024 event is a testament to the fact that all of us at Lawrence School, Sanawar, are committed to taking forward the National Education Policy-2020 as well as the Nation Curriculum Framework.”

