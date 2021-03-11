Young Scientist Award for Tibetan student

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 1

Tibetan MD student Tenzin Yeshi studying at the Asian Medical Institute in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, has been awarded the Young Scientist Award.

Tenzin completed his schooling at TCV, Suja, and high school at TCV, Bylakuppe, in Karnataka. He later took admission in the Asian Medical Institute, Kyrgyzstan. He was also awarded the Best Young Scientist of 2022. Earlier, Tenzin recieved the ‘Leading Research Student Award 2021’ of former Soviet Union Republics.

Tenzin was a member of the student council at TCV, Bylakuppe, from 2014 to 2016. He was also a consistent topper at the Asian Medical Institute, Kyrgyzstan.