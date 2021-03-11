Young Scientist Award for Tibetan student

Dharamsala, June 1
Tibetan MD student Tenzin Yeshi studying at the Asian Medical Institute in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, has been awarded the Young Scientist Award.
Tenzin completed his schooling at TCV, Suja, and high school at TCV, Bylakuppe, in Karnataka. He later took admission in the Asian Medical Institute, Kyrgyzstan. He was also awarded the Best Young Scientist of 2022. Earlier, Tenzin recieved the ‘Leading Research Student Award 2021’ of former Soviet Union Republics.
Tenzin was a member of the student council at TCV, Bylakuppe, from 2014 to 2016. He was also a consistent topper at the Asian Medical Institute, Kyrgyzstan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...
A stadium at his village is what Sidhu Moosewala always dreamt of, now villagers demand a memorial to the singer
A music school and a park are some of the other demands