Your vote will determine HP's growth story: PM at Mandi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Radha Soami Satsang chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon in Beas on Saturday. The dera has considerable following in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. PTI



Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attacked the Congress for “neglecting” Himachal Pradesh for being a small state that sent only four MPs to the Lok Sabha and allegedly playing with many lives by indulging in corruption in defence deals.

Addressing a rally at Sundernagar in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, PM Modi alleged that the Congress failed to ensure the state’s development despite remaining in power for decades.

Stressing that every single vote cast on November 12 would define the hill state’s development journey for the next 25 years, the PM urged the people to start a new tradition by voting back the BJP to power to ensure stability and progress. “If you want to seek accountability and answers from the government, you should give it a chance again. Together, we will take Himachal forward, start a new ‘riwaaz’ (custom) and bring the BJP back to power,” he said. After Independence, the Congress committed the country’s first scam in the defence sector, he alleged. “During its regime, the Congress always took commissions in defence deals. It committed scams worth thousands of crores. The BJP has made the country self-reliant in arms and ammunition.... The brave mothers and sisters of Himachal who sent their sons and brothers to the Army to protect the border suffered the most,” he said, referring to the families of soldiers.

PM Modi said the Congress allegedly had a habit of making false promises to the people. “The Congress gave a slogan to eradicate poverty, but nothing happened despite the party being voted to power again and again. The party promised ‘One Rank, One Pension’ to soldiers, but it was the BJP government that fulfilled it,” he said.

At the start of his speech, Modi struck a chord with the people, recalling the time he had spent in the state many years ago while working for his party’s organisation.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and building Ram Temple at Ayodhya, he said the BJP was known for toiling day and night to fulfil what it promised. “Being a small state, the Congress did not consider it of significance politically with only four Lok Sabha MPs. Because of their mindset, Congress never gave priority to Himachal’s development and the state fell behind,” he said.

PM Modi said the construction of the Atal Tunnel was also delayed by the Congress. “When the BJP came to power at the Centre and in Himachal, the tunnel’s construction was intensified and completed in stipulated time. As a result, the people of tribal Lahaul and Spiti district benefited from it,” he said.

Over the past five years of the BJP regime, 8,000 houses had been built for the poor in Himachal while work was in progress on 2,000 more houses. “To ensure development of the state for next 25 years, Himachal needs a stable government. Changing governments cannot ensure development. The people of Himachal have repeated this mistake in the past,” he said, urging the voters to elect the BJP government in Himachal again to “ensure speedy development”.

The PM also paid tributes to Shyam Saran Negi, Independent India’s first voter who passed away today at his native place in Kinnaur. The PM said Negi was an inspiration to the people of the country as he exercised his franchise even before his death through a ballot paper to accomplish his duty towards democracy.

Chief Minister Thakur, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, BJP leader Maheshwar Singh from Kullu and BJP candidates of 15 Assembly constituencies of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts were present on the stage.

Independent India’s first voter dies

Shyam Saran Negi

The first voter of Independent India, Shyam Saran Negi (106), died on Saturday. He cast vote through postal ballot on November 2 due to his frail health for the 34th time for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha poll scheduled for November 12.

Cong manifesto promises 1 lakh jobs, OPS

  • Old pension scheme (OPS) for govt staff to be revived, early clearance of arrears
  • 300 units of free power to every household, Rs 680-crore startup fund
  • 1 lakh jobs and Rs 1,500 per month for women between 18 to 60 years
  • Enhancement in the retirement age of Class IV employees from 58 to 60 years
  • Regularisation of contractual police employees within two years
  • 80 per cent jobs in industrial sector to be made mandatory for Himachalis

BJP kept promises

The Congress gave a slogan to eradicate poverty, but nothing happened despite the party being voted to power again and again. The party promised 'One Rank, One Pension' to soldiers, but it was the BJP government that fulfilled it. Narendra Modi, PM

