Youth Cong workers protest against water scarcity in Shimla

Shimla, April 26
Youth Congress activists today staged a protest against an acute water scarcity in the capital city. Led by National Youth Congress general secretary and in-charge of Himachal Amarpreet Lali, state Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari, Harish Janartha and working YC president Yadoptai Thakur, the workers staged a protest rally through Lower Bazaar and the Mall Road to express their resentment against the water shortage being faced by the residents. Carrying pitchers and buckets, they also demonstrated outside the DC’s office.
“Against a daily requirement of 45 MLD, the city is getting 36.67 MLD, which is short of the demand,” said Bhandari. He added that several localities were getting supply on the fourth or fifth day, causing inconvenience to the residents.
He said Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited had made tall claims of providing 24X7 water to the residents, who are hard pressed to even get sufficient water. He added that Shimla is a tourist town and with a huge floating population of tourists, the water shortage was a matter of grave concern.
He warned that if water supply did not improve, the Youth Congress would intensify its agitation. “Never before has the water scarcity been so acute in April when the peak summer is yet to come,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs