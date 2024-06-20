Youth drowns in Kangra rivulet

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala: An 18-year-old youth drowned in a rivulet near Kangra town on Wednesday. Sources said Suraj, a resident of the Rehan area, had come to pay obeisance at Brajeshwari Devi temple in Kangra along with his friends. After paying obeisance at the temple, the trio went to take bath in the adjoining rivulet. While bathing Suraj started drowning in the rivulet. His friends raised the alarm. Suraj had died by the time the fire brigade took him out of the water.

