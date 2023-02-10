Youth fest ends at agri varsity

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 9

The three-day inter-college youth festival concluded today at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University.

As many as 250 students from the four constituent colleges of the university — College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, College of Agriculture, College of Community Science and College of Basic Sciences — took part in various competitions.

College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences emerged as the overall champion while College of Agriculture stood second. Chief guest Dr Mandeep Sharma, Dean, COVAS, awarded prizes to the winners.

Various competitions such as light vocal music, group song, skit, mime, rangoli-making, collage making and clay modeling were held during the youth festival.