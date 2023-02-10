Youth fest ends at agri varsity

Palampur, February 9
The three-day inter-college youth festival concluded today at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University.
As many as 250 students from the four constituent colleges of the university — College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, College of Agriculture, College of Community Science and College of Basic Sciences — took part in various competitions.
College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences emerged as the overall champion while College of Agriculture stood second. Chief guest Dr Mandeep Sharma, Dean, COVAS, awarded prizes to the winners.
Various competitions such as light vocal music, group song, skit, mime, rangoli-making, collage making and clay modeling were held during the youth festival.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...