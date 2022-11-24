Youth fest held to create cultural consciousness

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 23

The Kangra Youth Services and Sports Department in collaboration with youth social organization of the state Youth Development Centre organised a one-day youth festival at Nangal Chowk near Dadasibha in the district today.

Malkiat Singh Rana, Managing Director of local Shivalik International Convent School, while inaugurating the festival, said the Youth Services and Sports Department was creating cultural consciousness by organizing such youth festivals in the district. He said the rural youths got an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Presiding over the festival, Ashotosh Sharma, the President awardee scout, exhorted the youth to serve the nation and society as they had a supreme role in nation building. Various competitions like group folk dance, solo folk dance, playing of traditional instruments, group folk songs, one-act, classical singing were organized during the festival. The local rural youths got a platform to present their talent through this festival.