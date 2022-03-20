Youth gets 18-year jail for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 19

Parvinder Singh Arora, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Solan, today sentenced a youth of Rakh Ram Singh village in Nalagarh, to 18 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The victim along with her brother was playing outside her house in 2016. The accused sent her brother to fetch mobile phone from his mother.

In the brother’s absence, he sexually assaulted the minor girl after gagging her mouth. The boy returned and found his sister crying at the house of the accused.

A case under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered on the complaint of the child’s father at Nalagarh police station.

The court observed that the minor girl suffered mental trauma and physical pain on account of the incident, which would have a lasting effect on her personality.

Keeping in view these facts, the court also ordered a compensation of Rs 9 lakh to the victim for her rehabilitation.

Eighty per cent of the compensation amount would be deposited in the form of a fixed deposit receipt in her name while 20 per cent would be disbursed for her immediate rehabilitation.—