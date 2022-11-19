Youth held for murder

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 18

The police arrested Balam Ram (25), a native of Chandaish village in Sarkaghat, in a murder case, today. Victim Jagdish Chand was a native of Ropari village, also in Sarkaghat.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “Krishna Devi, wife of Jagdish Chand, had lodged a missing person report about her husband at Sarkaghat police station on October 14. She said her husband was missing since October 3. A team was formed to trace Jagdish.”

“Probe revealed that Jagdish was murdered by Balam Ram on October 4. He threw the body into a nullah at Jagkroh village. The accused has been arrested under Section of 302, IPC,” the SP said.

“The body has been recovered and sent to Nerchowk medical college for autopsy. Further probe is in progress,” the SP said. He added that the accused would be produced before a court to seek his police remand.