Youth held for murder

Mandi, November 18
The police arrested Balam Ram (25), a native of Chandaish village in Sarkaghat, in a murder case, today. Victim Jagdish Chand was a native of Ropari village, also in Sarkaghat.
SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “Krishna Devi, wife of Jagdish Chand, had lodged a missing person report about her husband at Sarkaghat police station on October 14. She said her husband was missing since October 3. A team was formed to trace Jagdish.”
“Probe revealed that Jagdish was murdered by Balam Ram on October 4. He threw the body into a nullah at Jagkroh village. The accused has been arrested under Section of 302, IPC,” the SP said.
“The body has been recovered and sent to Nerchowk medical college for autopsy. Further probe is in progress,” the SP said. He added that the accused would be produced before a court to seek his police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China
Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...
Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah
Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...
‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition
Probe agency had raised safety concerns
Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed
It was Rs 15 crore earlier