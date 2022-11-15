Youth killed in Kullu mishap

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 14

A youth was killed and another injured after their bike collided with a car in a hit-and-run near Mohal in the district yesterday.

According to information, Praveen Kumar (21) and Rakesh Kumar (22), both residents of Dandal village of Kotli of Mandi district, were going towards Manali when a speeding car coming from the opposite side came on the wrong side and collided with their motorcycle near a petrol pump.

The car driver fled the spot towards Bhuntar after the incident.

Both bike riders were badly injured and locals took them to a regional hospital, where Praveen succumbed to his injuries. Rakesh’s condition is stated to be critical and he has been referred to Nerchowk Medical College. However, he was able to give a statement to the police.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said the police had registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC and Section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act and further investigation was underway.

He said the car driver, identified as Prem of Parganu village of Bhuntar, was arrested today and his vehicle wa also impounded.

The SP further said the body of the deceased was handed over to the relatives after the autopsy.