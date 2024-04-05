Youth ‘must vote’ for vibrant democracy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

In view of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, SVEEP activities were organised at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Engineering and Technology, Gumma, in the Kotkhai area of the district today. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Shimla, Abhishek Verma was the chief guest on the occasion.

Verma emphasised the importance of voting in the elections and said that “it is imperative that every voter takes part in the elections as only then can we maintain the vibrancy of democracy”.

He appealed to the youth, especially first-time voters, to cast their vote. He said that the youth were the future of the country and it was very important for them to participate in the electoral process.

Verma administered an oath to the participants that they would cast their vote. Artistes of the Information and Public Relations Department staged a short drama to highlight the importance of voting. Local citizens, especially women, also participated in the programme. The Mahila Mandal, CLF Srishti Development Block, Kotkhai, also staged a short drama to create voter awareness.

A presentation was made on the women’s polling station and first-time voters were made aware about the procedures to be followed in the polling station.

Nodal Officer (SVEEP) Kishore Jodhata said that under the SVEEP campaign, various programmes were being organised for voter awareness in the Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency. A slogan writing and painting competition was also organised.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Lok Sabha #Shimla